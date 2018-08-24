UP ON THE MARQUEE: Broadway Gets Dressed for THE PROM!

This week, Broadway got all gussied up for The Prom! Check out the newly erected marquee at the Longacre Theatre below!

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon), The Prom features a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin.

The show will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner Scott Pask (Book of Mormon), costume design by Tony Award winner Ann Roth (Shuffle Along) & Matthew Pachtman(Hello Dolly), lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (War Paint), sound design by Tony Award nominee Peter Hylenski (Anastasia), wig and hair design by Josh Marquette (Present Laughter), make-up design by Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Present Laughter), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman (Hello, Dolly!), music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Finding Neverland) and casting by Telsey + Co./Bethany Knox. The Prom is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel.

We've got trouble, folks, right here in Indiana and when Broadway's brassiest hear a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom - and the press is involved - they are ready to kick-ball-change the world. A new musical comedy about the power of love (and a good 11 o'clock number), The Prom is about so much more than just a dance.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee unveiling for 'The Prom'. The Broadway Musical is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, book by Bob Martin and Tony Chad Beguelin, music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin at the Longacre Theatre on August 24, 2018 in New York City.



