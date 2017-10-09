BWW Flashback: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Turns 31!

The Phantom of the Opera is (still) there!

Today marks the 31st birthday of the landmark musical, The Phantom of the Opera, which opened in London on October 9, 1986. The show continues performances at Her Majesty's Theatre today and in a recording-breaking run at the Majestic Theatre on Broadway and many other cities around the world.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.

Below, flash back with us as we revisit scenes from the original London production, featuring Sarah Brightman, Michael Crawford and Steve Barton.

