BWW Flashback: THE NAP Takes Its Final Shot on Broadway Today!

Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of The Nap, written by Olivier Award nominee Richard Bean (One Man, Two Guvnors) and directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan (Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes; Rabbit Hole; Proof) says farewell to Broadway today, November 11th.

The Nap is a very funny look at the world of snooker - the British version of pool. Dylan Spokes, a fast-rising young star arrives for a championship tournament only to be confronted by the authorities warning him of the repercussions of match fixing. Before he knows it, Dylan's forced into underhanded dealings with a cast of wildly colorful characters that include his ex-convict dad, saucy mum, quick-tongued manager and a renowned gangster, to boot. It's a fast-paced comedy thriller where, in an exciting twist, the tournament unfolds live on stage. In its British premiere, The Guardian raved, "Ingenious,"The Observer cheered, "Outrageously funny," and The Daily Mail called The Nap "brilliant and terrifically inventive." Directing is Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan.

While the cast prepares to take its final bows at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, we're flashing back through the show's journey on Broadway...

In January 2018, MTC announced plans to bring Richard Bean's new play, The Nap, to Broadway later in the year.

The play previously premiered at Sheffield Theatres in 2016.

In July, it was announced that the Broadway company would include Alexandra Billings, John Ellison Conlee, Johanna Day, Ahmed Aly Elsayed, Ethan Hova, Heather Lind, Max Gordon Moore, Bhavesh Patel, Thomas Jay Ryan, and Ben Schnetzer.

The company met the press in early August.

Performances began on September 4 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

And the play celebrated its opening night on September 27.

