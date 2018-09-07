THE NAP
Click Here for More Articles on THE NAP

Up On The Marquee: THE NAP Arrives on Broadway

Sep. 7, 2018  

Manhattan Theatre Club's 2018-2019 season has kicked off with the American premiere of The Nap, written by Olivier Award nominee Richard Bean and directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan. Check out the marquee below!

The cast of The Nap features Alexandra Billings ("Transparent," "Goliath," recipient of the HRC Visibility Award), Tony Award nominee John Ellison Conlee (Murder Ballad, The Full Monty, "Boardwalk Empire"), two-time Tony Award nominee Johanna Day (Proof, Sweat, "Madam Secretary"), four-time and 2018 United States National Snooker Champion Ahmed Aly Elsayed, Ethan Hova (Metrocards, "The Blacklist"), Heather Lind (Incognito, Othello, "Turn"), Max Gordon Moore (Saint Joan, Indecent), Bhavesh Patel (Present Laughter, War Horse), Thomas Jay Ryan (The Crucible, In The Next Room or The Vibrator Play, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), and Ben Schnetzer (Sticks and Bones, Pride, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan).

The Nap is a very funny look at the world of snooker - the British version of pool. Dylan Spokes, a fast-rising young star arrives for a championship tournament only to be confronted by the authorities warning him of the repercussions of match fixing. Before he knows it, Dylan's forced into underhanded dealings with a cast of wildly colorful characters that include his ex-convict dad, saucy mum, quick-tongued manager and a renowned gangster, to boot. It's a fast-paced comedy thriller where, in an exciting twist, the tournament unfolds live on stage. In its British premiere, The Guardian raved, "Ingenious," The Observer cheered, "Outrageously funny," and The Daily Mail called The Nap "brilliant and terrifically inventive."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Up On The Marquee: THE NAP Arrives on Broadway
Theatre Marquee of Richard Bean's 'The Nap', directed by Daniel Sullivan at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on September 7, 2018 at the Shubert Theatre in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: THE NAP Arrives on Broadway
Theatre Marquee of Richard Bean's 'The Nap', directed by Daniel Sullivan at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on September 7, 2018 at the Shubert Theatre in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: THE NAP Arrives on Broadway
Theatre Marquee of Richard Bean's 'The Nap', directed by Daniel Sullivan at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on September 7, 2018 at the Shubert Theatre in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: THE NAP Arrives on Broadway
Theatre Marquee of Richard Bean's 'The Nap', directed by Daniel Sullivan at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on September 7, 2018 at the Shubert Theatre in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: THE NAP Arrives on Broadway
Theatre Marquee of Richard Bean's 'The Nap', directed by Daniel Sullivan at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on September 7, 2018 at the Shubert Theatre in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: THE NAP Arrives on Broadway
Theatre Marquee of Richard Bean's 'The Nap', directed by Daniel Sullivan at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on September 7, 2018 at the Shubert Theatre in New York City.

buy tickets

Related Articles


From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Up On The Marquee: THE NAP Arrives on Broadway
  • Up On The Marquee: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Takes Over the Shubert!
  • Photo Coverage: Shiri Maimon Celebrates her Upcoming Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
  • Photo Coverage: Director Christian Borle and the Cast of POPCORN FALLS Meet the Press
  • Photo Coverage: The Company of the First National Tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Meets the Press!
  • Photo Coverage: The Star-Studded Cast of Broadway's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Meets the Press

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       