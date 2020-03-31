Songs from the Vault
Click Here for More Articles on Songs from the Vault

BWW Exclusive: Songs from the Vault- Liz Callaway Sings Scott Alan!

Article Pixel Mar. 31, 2020  

The Broadway is well underway and already theatre fans everywhere are restless. BroadwayWorld wants to fill the void by delivering your theatre fix each and every day until April 13. Below, we're continuing our commitment to bringing you new, never-before-seen performances from some of Broadway's biggest stars, before they were Broadway's biggest stars.

In 2004, BroadwayWorld gathered a slew of stars for Standing Ovations 2- a special concert event at Joe's Pub. Below, watch as Liz Callaway sings Scott Alan's "Goodnight."

Check back tomorrow for even more exclusive videos from BroadwayWorld's Songs from the Vault!

BWW Exclusive: Songs from the Vault- Liz Callaway Sings Scott Alan!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW Exclusive: Daily #MobilityMinute with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons- The Deadbug!
  • BWW Exclusive: Broadway Ladies Unite to Spread Hope for Women's History Month!
  • Broadway Rewind: It's Just Another Day on Opening Night of NEXT TO NORMAL Off-Broadway!
  • BWW Exclusive: Allison Frasca Visits TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD on The Broadway Break(down)!
  • BWW Exclusive: Conversations and Music with Michael Feinstein- 42nd Street
  • Living Room Concerts: Susan Egan Sings CABARET, Well, Kind Of...