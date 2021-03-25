Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BWW Exclusive: Listen to a Track from GRUMPY OLD MEN THE MUSICAL Cast Recording!

The track, titled "Life Is All About Livin'", features Hal Linden, Eric Jon Mahlum, and Blake Hammond.

Mar. 25, 2021  
Tomorrow, Broadway Records will release of the world premiere recording of GRUMPY OLD MEN, the new musical by Dan Remmes, Neil Berg and Nick Meglin. The recording features performances by Ed Dixon, Mark Jacoby, Leslie Stevens, Sally Struthers and Hal Linden. The album will be available wherever digital music is sold and on BroadwayRecords.com.

GRUMPY OLD MEN is the story of two aging men, Max (Ed Dixon) and John (Mark Jacoby), neighbors who have been feuding for most of their lives. Invigorated by their shared affection for their new neighbor across the street, the beautiful, eccentric, and charming Ariel (Leslie Stevens), they face-off as romantic rivals until their hilarious shenanigans finally bring about a resolution to their long-standing differences. Based on the 1993 film, which starred Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau, and Ann-Margret, this stage adaptation captures the lovably crotchety characters through twinkling humor, great songs, and the affectionate depiction of a small town that feels like home to everyone.

While we await the release, check out "Life Is All About Livin'", featuring Hal Linden, Eric Jon Mahlum, and Blake Hammond!


