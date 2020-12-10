BWW Exclusive: Kerry Washington and Ariana DeBose Open Up About Their Mother-Daughter Bond in THE PROM

Netflix's adaptation of the Prom is coming soon (December 11), and at the heart of the story is a conflicted mother-daughter relationship brought to life by Kerry Washington and Ariana DeBose.

"As a young woman of color who identifies as LGBTQ, this is huge deal- the fact that there is a queer story that centers around these two young women and that we can have this conversation and start to normalize seeing two young women together in mainstream media... it's so important," said DeBose, who plays Alyssa in the new movie. "Also, seeing this black family going through the process of coming out [is so important], and seeing that happy ending is so important. It was an honor to do this."

The film marks Kerry Washington's professional musical debut, thought she admits she got help from the best. "I love to sing! I'm not the strongest singer in the world, so I haven't sung on Broadway, but I sang all through high school and college. So getting to sing on film was really a dream come true. And then getting coached through it by Ariana DeBose... she gave me tips on set and helped me get it right! That was such a dream."

Tune in on December 11 to watch The Prom on Netflix and find out even more about the process of creating it from DeBose and Washington below!