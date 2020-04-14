BWW Exclusive: Daily #MobilityMinute with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons- The Bird Dog

While the entire world is in the process of shutting down, many people are trying to figure out what to do to maintain an exercise practice and be physically active while sheltering in place. Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness and Harold Gibbons to offer you a series of daily stretches and daily activity, called the #MobilityMinute.

Mark Fisher Fitness's Steward of Strength Harold Gibbons is here to show you a simple stretch to help free up your hips during busy days of sitting and sheltering. The Bird Dog helps train your abs to resist movement of the spine while your arms and legs get to party. This keeps your spine stable and your hips and shoulders mobile - that's everyone's dream! Aim for 8-10 reps per side during your daily stretches or workout.

For more online fitness shenanigans from the crew at Mark Fisher Fitness, visit markfisherfitness.com/online.





Related Articles