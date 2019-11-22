BC/EFA
BWW Exclusive: Christopher Fitzgerald and WAITRESS Cast Keep a Secret for 'Carols For A Cure'

BWW Exclusive: Christopher Fitzgerald and WAITRESS Cast Keep a Secret for 'Carols For A Cure'For over twenty years, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' holiday CD, Broadway's Carols for a Cure, has been a staple of every theatre-lover's wish list. The beloved series pairs casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new.

This year's compilation, Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21, features 18 tracks from the companies of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, Freestyle Love Supreme, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and more! It is available now for $25 in the Broadway Cares store, along with Volumes 1 through 20. Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 is also available at participating theaters.

Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 exclusively benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and can be purchased (along with Volumes 1 through 20) in the web store at https://broadwaycares.stores.yahoo.net/caforcucds.html or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770. The new album is also available at participating New York City theaters.

Below, Check out exclusive photos as the Christopher Fitzgerald and the cast of Waitress record their track- "Secret Santa."

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Benny Elledge, Christopher Fitzgerald and Adam Kaufman

Benny Elledge and Christopher Fitzgerald

Christopher Fitzgerald

Benny Elledge

Benny Elledge

Christopher Fitzgerald

Christopher Fitzgerald, Meghan Toohey, Adam Kaufman and Benny Elledge



