BWW Exclusive: Christopher Fitzgerald and WAITRESS Cast Keep a Secret for 'Carols For A Cure'
For over twenty years, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' holiday CD, Broadway's Carols for a Cure, has been a staple of every theatre-lover's wish list. The beloved series pairs casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new.
This year's compilation, Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21, features 18 tracks from the companies of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, Freestyle Love Supreme, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and more! It is available now for $25 in the Broadway Cares store, along with Volumes 1 through 20. Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 is also available at participating theaters.
Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 exclusively benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and can be purchased (along with Volumes 1 through 20) in the web store at https://broadwaycares.stores.yahoo.net/caforcucds.html or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770. The new album is also available at participating New York City theaters.
Below, Check out exclusive photos as the Christopher Fitzgerald and the cast of Waitress record their track- "Secret Santa."
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Benny Elledge, Christopher Fitzgerald and Adam Kaufman
Benny Elledge and Christopher Fitzgerald
Christopher Fitzgerald, Meghan Toohey, Adam Kaufman and Benny Elledge