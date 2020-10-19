BWW Blog: Broadway Life Lessons - A Playlist

Have a listen whenever you need a power-up!

Earlier this summer, when a friend and I were talking on the phone and lamenting the loss of theatre, we started talking about Broadway songs that have taught us important life lessons. The following is by no means a comprehensive list, but is full of songs that taught us about ourselves and tackling the stresses of life. They've certainly helped me on my dark days! Have a listen whenever you need a power-up!

Click here to check out the Spotify playlist!

Always Staring Over (If/Then)

We will always make mistakes, but that's because none of us are perfect. We all just keep starting over, and over, and gradually getting better if we keep trying to make the right choices, time after time after time.

Best Line: We can leave live for tomorrow, or grieve all we thought we'd do, or make each moment new.

Chip on My Shoulder (Legally Blonde)

Work hard, and get out there and go get what you want! When you put in effort you can achieve amazing things.

Best line: I'm so close I can taste it, so I'm not gonna waste it!

Happy/Sad (The Addams Family)

It's okay to have to "contradictory" feelings at the same time. A moment can be many emotions at once, but that makes it all the more valuable.

Best line: Life is full of contradictions, every inch a mile. And the moment we start weeping, that's when we should smile.

Quiet (Matilda)

Take time to slow down, to breathe, and to listen. Take care of yourself. You can learn a lot from silence, and find a moment of peace.

Best line: And it is quiet. And I am warm. Like I've sailed into the eye of the storm.

Believe (Finding Neverland)

Things don't have to be what they initially seem. And it's okay (and a lot of fun!) to use your imagination and escape the world for a while.

Best line: Our life's calling was never meant to be boring.

Enjoy the Trip (Bring it On)

One day the things that really bother you won't be that important. Look at the grand scheme of things.

Best line: And when you look back, these high school years will be nothing more than a blip. So might as well enjoy the trip.

Bring on the monsters (The Percy Jackson Musical)

Yeah, it's a crazy world out there, but you've trained for it and you can take on whatever comes!

Best line: No I'm never gonna once have it easy, I'll make mistakes, but my own, and it frees me.

I'm Free (Heaven Helps the Man) - (Footloose)

When we fight for what we believe in, amazing things can happen.

Best line: Long as we hold our ground, we cannot be bound!

The Wheel (Tuck Everlasting)

We're all part of this great, wondrous cycle of life together. I think Mufasa would say, "take your place in the great circle of life." Life is short and we won't have endless time, but that's what makes life precious.

Best line: Can't stop rowing, growing, changing, then moving on.

I'll Be Here (Ordinary Days)

Tragedy will strike, but you can remember all the beautiful small moments that came from the good times, and continue to find happiness in the future.

Best line: Hey, you're allowed to move on. It's okay.

I'm Here (The Color Purple)

You have worth. You've done so much. You have so much to be grateful for. You have so much to be proud of. You are beautiful, and you are here.

Best line: I believe I have inside of me everything that I need to live a bountiful life.

Best Day Ever (Spongebob the Musical)

Optimism, hope, and friendship can work wonders for our happiness.

Best line: And whatever happens next, I'm glad I'm here with you.

Come so far (Got so far to go) - (Hairspray)

Life is a journey, we're all learning, and let's have fun while we're at it!

Best: The highway's rocky every now and then but it's so much better than where I've been!

Some things are meant to be (Little Women)

Some people come into your life and change you for the better, and will still change you even when you're gone. You can keep loving them even when they leave.

Best line: And some things will never end. The feel of our magic ride. The love that I feel inside for you.

I Got You (Bring it On)

Friends, people, and moments are more precious than material things.

Best line: And in twenty years, it's not a shiny trophy that I'll miss, but I'll always smile when I remember this.

No More Wasted Time (If/Then)

It's never too late to change your plans and do what you really want.

Best line: I once would dream of building cities, and now I think I will.

Times are Hard for Dreamers (Amelie)

Chase your dream! Go do it!

Best line: I might be a dreamer, but it's gotten me this far and that is far enough for me.

Nobody (Bandstand)

Don't let the haters stop you from doing what you want to do!

Best line: So get outta my way, find somebody else who gives a fig what you say.

I'd Rather Be Me (Mean Girls)

Don't let people change who you are or scare you into being someone you're not. Be proud of being you!

Best line: So raise your right finger and solemnly swear, "Whatever they say about me, I won't care!"

Strong (The Percy Jackson Musical)

You are unique, and the things that make you different are the things that will make you strong.

Best line: Normal is a myth. Everyone has issues they're dealing with.

Mama Says (You Can't Back Down) - (Footloose)

This one is full of valuable life lessons, like don't chew on tinfoil. But more important, fight for what you believe in!

Best line: Once you drive up a mountain, you can't back down.

No One is Alone (Into the Woods)

There's always someone there for you, even if you don't see them.

Best line: Only me beside you, still you're not alone.

Put On Your Sunday Clothes (Hello, Dolly!)

When you're having a bad day, try for a smile, put your best foot forward, and you'll find your day looking up!

Best line: Put on your Sunday clothes when you feel down and out...for there's no Blue Monday in your Sunday clothes!

All the Wasted Time (Parade)

The people in our lives have a far bigger impact than we could ever anticipate, and we should tell them how much they mean to us.

Best line: All the days gone by to never show I loved you so. And I never knew anything at all.

Light (Next to Normal)

Even when things don't work out, there is always joy to be found and hope for the future.

Best line: Day after day, we'll find the will to find our way, knowing that the darkest skies will someday see the sun.

