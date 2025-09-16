BROADWAY SESSIONS Returns This Month With the Cast of MAMMA MIA!

Audio brought to you by:

Ben Cameron’s long-running, award-winning Broadway Sessions will return to The Green Room 42 on Thursday, September 25 for a late-night celebration of all things Broadway. This month’s installment will feature cast members from the Broadway revival of Mamma Mia!, performing immediately after their evening curtain.

Scheduled to appear are Amy Weaver, Carly Sakolove, Haley Wright, Adia Olanthea Bell, Dean Cestari, Sarah Agrusa, Ethan Van Slyke, Lauren Soto, Caro Daye Attayek, George Vickers, Emily Croft, Jordan De Leon, Makoa, Blake Price, Gray Phillips, Lena Owens, Xavi Sotos Burgos, Grant Reynolds, Dorian Quinn, and more.

Known as the “musical theatre frat party,” Broadway Sessions combines powerhouse vocals, audience games, irreverent interviews, and an open mic into a one-of-a-kind Broadway nightlife experience. “This ain’t your grandad’s cabaret,” says host Ben Cameron—and with surprise guests often joining in, anything can happen.

Broadway Sessions takes place twice monthly on Thursday nights at The Green Room 42 (inside the YOTEL at 570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street). Doors open at 9:30 p.m., with performances beginning at 10:00 p.m. Tickets are $22 (plus fees) and include a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.