BROADWAY SESSIONS Celebrates Black History Month, February 3

Broadway Sessions, the beloved long running musical theatre variety show returns to The Laurie Beechman Theatre this coming Thursday evening, February 3.

This Thursday, Broadway Sessions will hold it's 6th annual Black History Month celebration. An incredible roster of Broadway artists will perform in celebration of Black excellence, impact, influence and legacy on Broadway and beyond.

Artists scheduled to perform include Britt Mack (Six), Charl Brown (Tony Nominee for Motown), Antoine Smith (MJ The Musical), Storm Lever (Summer), Daniel J Yearwood (Hamilton), Jordan Barrow (Wicked), Anastasia Talley (Girl From the North Country), Zonya Love (The Color Purple), Anthony Murphy (Diana), Roderick Lawrence (The Lion King), Lala (South Pacific), Wonu Ogunfowora (A Bronx Tale), DeMone Seraphin (Ragtime), Imari Hardon (Ave Q), Nyla Watson (Waitress) and vocalists Skylar Gamble and Shaq Hester.

Broadway Sessions is an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series, Broadway Con) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.broadwaysessions.net $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Broadway Sessions takes place every 2nd Thursday at The Laurie Beechman Theatre. Learn more at www.broadwaysessionsnyc.com.