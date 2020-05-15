BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY to Present Virtual Concerts in June
Susan Egan has shared via Instagram that Broadway Princess Party has launched Virtual Princess Party Adventures! Egan shared that they would be performing virtual concerts in June and more!
Check out the post below!
For more information visit: https://broadwayprincessparty.com/
BEYOND THRILLED ABOUT THIS!! ?ROYAL ANNOUNCEMENT? . . . Introducing Virtual Princess Party Adventures! We've been casting some spells to bring a magical menu of virtual experiences to your living room! Private Coaching, Live Q&A's, Royal Shoutouts, oh my! Head to our website (link in bio) to book your virtual experience! We can't wait to meet you! ? AND STAY TUNED FOR VIRTUAL CONCERTS COMING IN JUNE!
A post shared by Susan Egan (@iamsusanegan) on May 15, 2020 at 1:20pm PDT
