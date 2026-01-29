BRIDGERTON Season Four Soundtrack to Receive Special Vinyl Release

Capitol Records will release a special vinyl pressing of the Bridgerton Season 4 soundtrack. Available for pre-order now, the two-disc set will be pressed on exclusive white silk vinyl and feature orchestral interpretations of modern pop classics and original score by Oscar-winning composer Kris Bowers. Pre-order the vinyl now here.

The cover song list for Part 1 of the new season, premiering tonight, features artists such as Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Paramore. Fans can stream the Part 1 soundtrack via Capitol Records now, here, coinciding with the premiere of the show on Netflix.

Episode 401 kicks off with previously announced hits from Coldplay, Usher ft. Pitbull, Third Eye Blind with Episode 402 featuring a rendition of Taylor Swift’s fan-favorite “Enchanted” by Joseph William Morgan. Episode 403 brings a rock-classical crossover with Paramore’s “All I Wanted” by the Vitamin String Quartet, before ending on Episode 404 with Olivia Rodrigo’s hit “Bad Idea Right?” by Caleb Chan.

Since its inception, the Bridgerton universe has become known for contemporary musical reimagining. According to Spotify, the Vitamin String Quartet experienced a 350% increase in streams when Bridgerton first aired. Tracks from previous seasons saw spikes on Spotify in the US: “Happier Than Ever” increased 11,000%, “Cheap Thrills” increased 9,500%, and “Dynamite” increased 3,300%.

The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down -- until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball. It will premiere in two batches - Part 1 on January 29 and Part 2 on February 26, 2026.

Cover Song List for Part 1 of Bridgerton Season 4

*denotes Capitol Records

Episode 401: The Waltz

“Life in Technicolor” (Coldplay Cover) by Vitamin String Quartet*

“DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love” (USHER ft. Pitbull Cover) by Strings From Paris*

“Never Let You Go” (Third Eye Blind Cover) by Vitamin String Quartet*

Episode 402: Time Transfixed

“Enchanted” (Taylor Swift Cover) by Joseph William Morgan*

Episode 403: The Field Next to the Other Road

“All I Wanted” (Paramore Cover) by Vitamin String Quartet*

Episode 404: An Offer from a Gentleman

“Bad Idea Right?” (Olivia Rodrigo Cover) by Caleb Chan*

Photo Credit: Netflix