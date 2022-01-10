BLACK NO MORE Announces New Preview and Opening Night Dates

The New Group has announced that the new musical Black No More will begin previews January 18, in advance of an Official Opening Night now set for Tuesday, February 15, a schedule update due to Covid-19. Previews were previously slated to begin January 11. Additionally, the company has announced that Howard McGillan (The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Anything Goes) and Gaelen Gilliland (Legally Blonde, Spongebob Squarepants) have joined the cast in the roles for which Walter Bobbie and Katie Thompson, who had to withdraw from the production, were previously announced.

The complete cast features Leanne Antonio, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri, Elijah A. Carter, Jennifer Damiano, Brandon Victor Dixon, Ryan Fitzgerald, Gaelen Gilliland, Polanco Jones Jr., Zachary Daniel Jones, Tamika Lawrence, Sarah Meahl, Howard McGillan, Mary Page Nance, Oneika Phillips, Nicholas Ranauro, Malaiyka Reid, Mars Rucker, Angela M. Sauers, Tracy Shayne, Theo Stockman, Ephraim Sykes, Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, Akron Watson, Nyla Watson, Edward Watts and Lillias White.

Black No More, a new musical inspired by George S. Schuyler's Afrofuturist novel set during the Harlem Renaissance, is the story of Max Disher (Brandon Victor Dixon), who's eager to try the mysterious machine invented by Dr. Junius Crookman (Tariq Trotter) that guarantees to "solve the American race problem" -by turning Black people white. With Book by Academy Award winner John Ridley (12 Years a Slave); Lyrics by two-time Grammy Award winner Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter (The Roots); Music by Tariq Trotter, Anthony Tidd, James Poyser and Tony Award winner Daryl Waters (Memphis); Choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Bill T. Jones (Spring Awakening and Fela!), and directed by The New Group's founding Artistic Director Scott Elliott, Black No More is one Black man's journey colliding with truths of race and identity.

A strictly limited engagement will play through February 27, 2022 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Irene Diamond Stage, 480 West 42nd Street) with Opening Night on Tuesday, February 15. The complete performance schedule and tickets are available at thenewgroup.org.

​​Originally announced and slated for fall 2020, Black No More, inspired by George S. Schuyler's 1931 novel of the same name, arrives in January 2022 in this world premiere production from The New Group.

Black No More features Music Supervision, Orchestrations and Vocal Arrangements by Daryl Waters, Music Direction and Dance Arrangements by Zane Mark; Scenic Design by Derek McLane; Costume Design by Qween Jean; Lighting Design by Jeff Croiter; Sound Design by Nevin Steinberg; Wig and Hair Design by Nikiya Mathis; and Casting by The Telsey Office / Rebecca Scholl, CSA & Kristian Charbonier, CSA. Associate Director is Monet. Associate Choreographer is Antonio Brown. Production Stage Manager is Valerie A. Peterson, and Assistant Stage Managers are Emily Fischer and Nicole Iovino.