BETWEEN THE LINES Starring Arielle Jacobs, Julia Murney and More Will Now Open Spring 2021 Off-Broadway
Producer Daryl Roth has announced that Between the Lines will now open in Spring 2021 Off-Broadway. The new musical based on the novel by Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer was originally scheduled to open today.
The production will star Arielle Jacobs(Aladdin, Wicked), Jake David Smith (Frozen), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Vicki Lewis (Damn Yankees, Anastasia), Will Burton (Kiss Me, Kate; Hello, Dolly!), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Pierre Marais (Aladdin), John Rapson (Les Misérables), Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots, Wicked), and Julia Murney (Wicked).
Due to scheduling conflicts, Jake David Smith assumes the throne as "Prince Oliver" from the originally announced Jason Gotay.
Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and choreographed by Paul McGill (Hedwig), Between the Lines features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach) and music & lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson (Disney Animation's Olaf's Frozen Adventure) with orchestrations & arrangements by Tony Award nominee Greg Anthony Rassen (Bandstand).
Between the Lines is an empowering and enchanting new musical for any of us seeking to find our place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. But as the lines between the two worlds of reality and fantasy begin to blur in extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah has to confront whether she alone has the power to rewrite her own story.
If you are a ticket holder, you will be contacted via email over the next two days with more information. In the meantime, if you need assistance please see below:
Single ticket holders may contact the Tony Kiser box office by calling 212-541-4516 or emailing boxoffice@2st.com.
Second Stage Subscribers may contact Subscriber Services by calling 212-246-4422 or emailing boxoffice@2st.com.
