BEETLEJUICE Broadway Cast Recording Surpasses 200 Million Streams in the US and 350 Million Streams Globally

Ghostlight Records and WARNER RECORDS have announced that Beetlejuice - Original Broadway Cast Recording has surpassed 200 million streams in the United States and 350 million streams globally. These landmark numbers continue the remarkable success of the album, reaching the list of top 10 most streamed OBCRs of the previous decade, in addition to being the highest-streamed Broadway album of the 2018-2019 season. Beetlejuice hit 100 million streams this past November 5, doubling in just 14 weeks. The show's songs have placed in Spotify's "Viral 50" charts in 13 different countries.

Beetlejuice is currently available through all streaming partners, on CD and on vinyl as a two-LP picture disc set. Physical formats include full color packaging with complete lyrics and synopsis, in addition to liner notes by Jerry Portwood, Digital Editorial Director of Rolling Stone. Beetlejuice - the new hit Broadway musical comedy presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick) - is currently in performance at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway). The show was nominated for eight 2019 Tony Awards, including "Best Musical," "Best Original Score," and "Best Book of a Musical." The album is produced by Matt Stine, Alex Timbers, Eddie Perfect, and Kurt Deutsch. To download or stream the album, or order the CD or LP set, please visit ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/beetlejuice

In addition, "Say My Name," one of the show's breakout showstoppers, was chosen as Amazon's "Alexa Song of the Day" last year. The incredible growth is partly a result of user-generated content on TikTok, where songs from the album have been used in over one million videos.

Beetlejuice is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers (Peter and the Starcatcher), with original music and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown ("Castle Rock") & Emmy Award and Tony Award nominee Anthony King ("Broad City"), music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul(Joan of Arc: Into the Fire), and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

Beetlejuice stars two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock) in the title role, Theater World Award winner Sophia Anne Caruso (Lazarus) as Lydia, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Mean Girls) as Barbara, David Josefsberg (The Prom) as Adam, Obie Award winner Adam Dannheisser (Rock of Ages) as Charles, and three-time Drama Desk Award nominee Leslie Kritzer (The Robber Bridegroom) as Delia, with Jill Abramovitz (Fiddler on the Roof) as Maxine Dean, Kelvin Moon Loh (SpongBob SquarePants) as Otho, Danny Rutigliano (Holiday Inn) as Maxie Dean, and Dana Steingold (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as the Girl Scout, in a cast that includes Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Morgan Harrison, Eric Anthony Johnson, Zachary Daniel Jones, Katie Lombardo, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan, and Kim Sava.

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway debut in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

Beetlejuice is based on the 1988 Academy Award®-winning Geffen Company motion picture presented by Warner Bros. and directed by Tim Burton. The smash hit comedy starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder with story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson.

"BEETLEJUICE - ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING" TRACK LIST

1. Prologue: Invisible

2. The Whole "Being Dead" Thing

3. Ready, Set, Not Yet

4. The Whole "Being Dead" Thing Pt. 2

5. Dead Mom

6. Fright of Their Lives

7. Ready, Set (Reprise)

8. No Reason

9. Invisible (Reprise)/On the Roof

10. Say My Name

11. Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)/Act I Finale

12. Girl Scout

13. That Beautiful Sound

14. Barbara 2.0

15. What I Know Now

16. Home

17. Creepy Old Guy

18. Jump in the Line





