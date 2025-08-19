BD Wong, Elizabeth Stanley and More to Join SONGS FROM AN UNMADE BED Benefit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Off-Broadway’s beloved song cycle, Songs from an Unmade Bed, is returning to the New York City stage for a one-night-only 20th anniversary performance benefiting Broadway Cares and The Trevor Project.

The concert performance is set for 7:30 pm on Monday, September 15, 2025, at Kaufman Music Center’s Merkin Hall in NYC.

This special 20th anniversary benefit concert features a lineup of Broadway, film and television favorites. Set to perform are composer Debra Barsha, Max Chernin (Parade), Darius de Haas (Shuffle Along), Alexis Michelle (TV’s RuPaul’s Drag Race), Manu Narayan (Company), Zak Resnick (Floyd Collins), John Riddle (The Phantom of the Opera), Tony Award nominee Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill), Davóne Tines (The Gospel at Colonus), the original production’s star Michael Winther (Flying Over Sunset) and Tony winner BD Wong (Jurassic Park films, M. Butterfly). Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Performers subject to change.

Songs from an Unmade Bed explores the inner musings and romantic life of a gay man living in New York City and was created by Pulitzer Prize and Grammy Award-winning lyricist and librettist Mark Campbell with 18 composers: Debra Barsha, Mark Bennett, Peter Foley, Jenny Giering, Peter Golub, Jake Heggie, Stephen Hoffman, Lance Horne, Gihieh Lee, Steven Lutvak, Steve Marzullo, Brendan Milburn, Chris Miller, Greg Pliska, Duncan Sheik, Kim D. Sherman, Jeffrey Stock and Joseph Thalken.

The show’s original music director, Kimberly Grigsby, returns with cellist Christopher Cortez and percussionist Shane Shanahan.

This performance will feature the premiere of a new song by Campbell and composer Jake Landau as part of a short tribute to David Schweizer, the director of the original Off-Broadway production.

Songs from an Unmade Bed premiered in 2005 at the New York Theatre Workshop with Winther in the solo role. The original cast recording is on Ghostlight Records. A virtual version was reimagined by Wong and videographer Richert Schnorr during the pandemic as a benefit for Broadway Cares, raising $111,159 for the organization.