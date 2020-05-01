BC/EFA's BROADWAY BARES is Postponed Until 2021; Online Celebration Planned

Broadway Bares' 30th anniversary event, scheduled for Sunday, June 21, 2020, is being postponed until 2021 due to the current health crisis.

The annual striptease spectacular, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, is now set for Sunday, June 20, 2021, at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom.

Those who have already purchased tickets for 2020 will be contacted by email.

Also, Broadway Bares Fire Island, typically held the Saturday after Memorial Day Weekend, has been canceled for 2020.

While the June spectacle has been postponed, plans are in the works to still celebrate Broadway Bares online this summer. Details will be announced in June.

Although the event is postponed, donations in support of Broadway Bares can be made at broadwaycares.org . Every dollar helps provide health and hope to those most in need today, friends and neighbors who are often forgotten, left behind or abandoned by the federal government's response to the pandemic.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell , then a Broadway dancer, as a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. In Broadway Bares ' first year, Mitchell and six of his friends danced on a New York City bar and raised $8,000.

Last year, Broadway Bares took stars and fans alike on a romp around the world at Broadway Bares: Take Off . The tantalizing twist on travel raised a record-breaking $2,006,192. The 29 editions of Broadway Bares have raised more than $21.2 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Broadway Bares receives generous support from presenting sponsor M∙A∙C VIVA Glam with additional support from Creative Artists Agency, GS New York and New York Marriott Marquis.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org , at facebook.com/BCEFA , at instagram.com/BCEFA , at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA .





