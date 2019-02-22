BBC Will Create Comedy Series Based on THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Click Here for More Articles on THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Things just keep going right for the smash-hit play The Play That Goes Wrong!

According to Variety, BBC has ordered a comedy series based on the play, titled The Goes Wrong Show.

Members of Mischief Theatre, who created the play, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields will write and star in the six-part series. Each episode will be based on a well-known genre, such as a courtroom drama or spy thriller.

The series will be filmed in front of an audience in Manchester next month.

Mischief Theatre has formed Mischief Screen in order to bring their stage properties to the screen. Mischief Screen is part of the Anthology Group which will make the series for the BBC, along with Big Talk Productions and in association with Lionsgate and YTD HK.

Read more on Variety.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Play That Goes Wrong began performances on Broadway March 9, 2017, officially opened on April 2, 2017, and concluded its run on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at The Lyceum Theatre. The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Set Design. It is currently playing off-Broadway at New World Stages.

Awarded 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, 2014 WhatsOnStage Best New Comedy and 2015 UK BroadwayWorld Best New Play Awards, The Play That Goes Wrong is now in its fourth year in the West End, is currently on a 30 week UK tour and playing on six continents. The producers have avoided Antarctica for fear of a frosty reception.

