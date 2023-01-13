BATTLE ACTS Monthly Acting Competition and Show Will Open At Chelsea Music Hall

Calling all actors! Are you ready to put your acting chops on the line and battle it out in front of a live audience and top entertainment industry professionals?

Hosted by the Galinsky Brothers, whose long-running Manhattan Monologue Slam became a staple of the New York City acting community and was touted by the New York Times as "performers looking for that fabled big break are squaring off against one another in a flurry of monologues, with industry professionals sitting as judges," Battle Acts brings together stage and film actors who go head-to-head in front of celebrity and industry insiders in an evening of raucous, fast-paced performances to be crowned the "Battle Acts Champ." Produced by a team of industry vets whose credits include five TONY Awards, Executive Producer of the International Emmy Awards, Producer of multiple HBO Max Comedy Specials, and producer/director of over 50 TED talks. Battle Acts will give actors an opportunity to showcase their work in front of some of the top decision makers in the business and a live audience.

ACT ONE: The Championship Set

The team behind Battle Acts searches far and wide through multiple casting calls to find six of the best stage and on-screen talent to compete against each other by performing a two-and-a-half-minute monologue in front of a panel of judges consisting of Hollywood and Broadway managers, agents, celebrities, casting producers, and directors to find that month's "Battle Acts Champ." The "Champ" wins a cash prize and will return the following month to defend their title against a new set of actors.

Past judges of the Manhattan Monologue Slam included: James Gunn, Producer, "Guardians of the Galaxy"; Sarah Silverman, Actor, "The Sarah Silverman Program; Michael K. Williams, Actor, "The Wire"; Tariq Trotter, Emcee, "The Roots", "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

ACT TWO: The 30-second Set

This is where 15 "fresh faces" perform for 30-seconds, judged by the live audience, and compete for a chance to battle the big dogs in next month's Championship Set, as well as a cash prize.

The 2023 finale of Battle Acts is a year-end Championship show where one actor will be crowned the "Ultimate Battle Acts Champion" giving them the year-long bragging rights as the Best Actor in New York City.

Actors can register to perform by visiting www.BattleActsLive.com/performers.

Guest judges for the first Battle Acts competition include Jeffrey Dreisbach (McCorcle Casting), Alysia Joy Powell (Coach and Actress "Judah and the Black Messiah"), Lenny Platt (Actor, Writer and Producer), with a special "influencer" judge to be announced soon.

The team behind Battle Acts includes Terry Schnuck (five-time TONY Award Winning Broadway Producer), William "Chip" Quigley (Award-winning Live Music & Television Producer), Jeffrey Chrzczon (Broadway Producer & General Manager), Michael Ginsberg (Television Producer), Robert Galinsky (Actor, Poet and Acting Coach) and Philip Galinsky (Actor, Writer, Producer and Voiceover Artist).

"Chelsea Music Hall is the perfect new home for our new version of the Slam, where the greatest talent gathers, because it's an edgy venue and that offers a platform for new talent to pop! Some of our success stories include actors who have gone on to principal roles in the film "2012", "Orange is the New Black", "Law and Order." And many more projects," stated the Galinsky Brothers, hosts of Battle Acts.

The first Battle Acts challenge will take place at Chelsea Music Hall on January 30, 2023 doors open at 7:00 PM. Audience guests can purchase tickets by visiting www.BattleActsLive.com/purchase.

Chelsea Music Hall is located at 407 West 15th Street, New, NY. For more information visit www.BattleActsLive.com or www.ChelseaMusicHall.com