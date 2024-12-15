News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Audra McDonald Says She Discussed Starring in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC and GYPSY with Sondheim

"Let me get this one out of the way first," she joked.

By: Dec. 15, 2024
Gypsy Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Audra McDonald Says She Discussed Starring in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC and GYPSY with Sondheim Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

While discussing how Gypsy came about with The New Yorker, McDonald revealed that another iconic Sondheim role might be on the horizon in the future.

LATEST NEWS

Video: Marc Shaiman Visits Original HAIRSPRAY Trio at MAMA, I'M A BIG GIRL NOW
Twelve Days of Christmas: Kristin Chenoweth
Audra McDonald Says She Discussed Starring in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC and GYPSY with Sondheim
Kristin Chenoweth Calls Out One Million Moms for 'Hate' Following Petition Against WICKED Film

McDonald says she spoke with Stephen Sondheim about playing Mama Rose in Gypsy after Gavin Creel suggested the idea at a Thanksgiving dinner: "There was another show of [Sondheim's] too that [Sondheim] wanted me to be a part of as well. I said is it okay if we do this one first, and he was like, whichever you want to do first is fine," said McDonald. 

When pushed to name the other show, McDonald revealed it was A Little Night Music.

While she hopes to do the show in the future, there are no immediate plans for a revival. "Let me get this one out of the way first," she joked.

GYPSY, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe, stars six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein, Joy Woods, Jordan Tyson, Kevin Csolak, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita, Lili Thomas, Mylinda Hull, Jacob Ming-Trent, Kyleigh Vickers, Marley Lianne Gomes & Jade Smith Natalie Wachen and Tryphena Wade.

The ensemble features Shanel Bailey, Jace Bently, Brandon Burks, Hunter Capellán, Tony d’Alelio, Summer Rae Daney, Kellie Jean Hoagland, Sasha Hutchings, Aliah James, Brittney Johnson, Zachary Daniel Jones, Ethan Joseph, Andrew Kober, Krystal Mackie, James McMenamin, Cole Newburg, Joe Osheroff, Majo Rivero, Ken Robinson, Sally Shaw, Thomas Silcott, Brendan Sheehan, Jayden Theophile, Jordan Wynn, and Iain Young.

GYPSY, suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, is Broadway’s ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we’ll go in pursuit of the American dream.  

The musical features a book by Tony Award Winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award Winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Sondheim, choreography by four-time Tony Award nominated Camille A. Brown, music direction, music supervision, and additional arrangements by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters

GYPSY has scenic design by four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto, costume design by four-time Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by nine-time Tony Award winner Jules Fisher + three-time Tony Award winner Peggy Eisenhauer, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, hair and wig design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal, makeup design by Michael Clifton, animals by William Berloni Theatrical Animals, Inc, dialect & voice coaching by Kate Wilson, casting by Jordan Thaler CSA/Heidi Griffiths CSA, and production stage management by Rick Steiger.





Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Gypsy You Gotta Get a Gimmick Large Fan Gypsy You Gotta Get a Gimmick Large Fan
Buy a Gypsy Majestic Marquee Tote Gypsy Majestic Marquee Tote
Buy a Gypsy Everything's Coming Up Roses Unisex Zip Hoodie Gypsy Everything's Coming Up Roses Unisex Zip Hoodie
Buy a Gypsy Names Pullover Sweatshirt Gypsy Names Pullover Sweatshirt

Videos