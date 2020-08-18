Associated Chamber Music Players Appoints Stephanie Griffin As Executive Director

Griffin has been deeply involved with chamber music since completing her DMA at Juilliard in 2003.

Associated Chamber Music Players (ACMP) announces the appointment of Stephanie Griffin as Executive Director. Stephanie is a founding member of the award-winning Momenta Quartet and is principal violist of the Princeton Symphony Orchestra. As a professional musician, she has been deeply involved with chamber music since completing her DMA at Juilliard in 2003.

"Stephanie brings tremendous energy, enthusiasm and imagination to ACMP," said Chairman Richard Weinert. "She passionately shares our mission of playing chamber music for pleasure. With her extensive experience in fundraising, organizing events and connecting people, I am confident that she will be a splendid leader for us."

"ACMP's mission of connecting people of all backgrounds and levels of experience through the pursuit of music for pleasure resonates deeply with my core values," said Stephanie. "As an educator, teaching both privately and at Brooklyn and Hunter Colleges, I have worked with musicians of all levels, including adult amateurs. Amateur chamber musicians are at the heart of what keeps classical music alive. They love playing music. While I have made my living primarily as a performer, I have always loved getting together with professional and amateur musicians alike to play for the sheer joy of music. I believe in what ACMP does, and I am confident that my experience and ideas will help ACMP make an even more substantial impact on the communities it serves, support its mission and expand its membership."

A founding member of the Momenta Quartet, she has given over 200 chamber concerts at such esteemed venues as the Library of Congress and the National Gallery in Washington, DC, and led residencies at major American institutes of higher education, among them Cornell and New York Universities and the Eastman School of Music. Stephanie performs regularly with the New York contemporary music institution, Continuum, and has given American premieres of major works by leading European composers. As a composer and improvisor, Stephanie is the recipient of fellowships from the Instituto Sacatar (Brazil), the Jerome Foundation, New York Foundation for the Arts and Music Omi.

Associated Chamber Music Players For the past 72 years, ACMP has provided support and services to people who are passionate about playing chamber music. ACMP believes that chamber music playing provides a unique opportunity for cultural participation and engagement. By creating opportunities and resources for people to play music together in small ensembles, skills are sharpened, communities are enriched, connections are made and lives are changed.

Since the organization began, ACMP has helped chamber music players find one another to share and play music together through a variety of networking programs. More than 2,300 members come from every part of the world and share one interest: the love of making music with others. Most recent initiatives use technology to help players connect and provide access to online coaching.

The ACMP Foundation was founded in the 1990s and has contributed more than $4 million to foster the playing of chamber music for people of all ages and skill levels. Grants support chamber music workshops and programs for adult amateurs and children and focus on coaching fees and/or initiatives that reduce the registration cost for participants.

