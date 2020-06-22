Asolo Rep to Present Preview of JOHNNY AND THE DEVIL'S BOX Starring George Abud and More

Asolo Rep will continue its GROUND FLOOR SERIES: MAKING MUSICALS, on Thursday, June 25 at 6pm with a preview of JOHNNY AND THE DEVIL'S BOX, a new bluegrass musical with book, music and lyrics by Douglas Waterbury-Thieman:

In the dark days of the Great Depression, a beacon of hope shines from the depths of the Georgia foothills: Johnny Baker plays the meanest fiddle the world has ever seen. When a mysterious preacher rolls into the small town of Crossings and threatens to destroy what little they have, Johnny teams up with the no-nonsense Abigail to wage the next war in the ultimate battle of Good versus Evil with nothing but his fiddle for a weapon. Infused with American folk and bluegrass, this gripping tale will have you stomping your feet and clapping your hands in no time.

The four-part MAKING MUSICALS competition, designed specifically for an online audience, previews four new and original musicals broadcast live on Asolo Rep's Facebook and YouTube pages. Upcoming musicals include MAYA, which takes place during Gandhi's Salt March, with book and music by Cheeyang Ng, book and lyrics by Eric Sorrels, on July 9; and FOUNTAIN, a new musical set in Florida with book, music and lyrics by Christopher Anselmo and Jared Corak, on July 23. The series debuted May 21 with SOPHIE BLANCHARD'S HIGH FLYIN' ROCK AND ROLL EXTRAVAGANZA, book, music and lyrics by Lizzie Hagstedt.

Each 30-minute session consists of a fifteen-minute preview performance of one musical, followed by a fifteen-minute discussion with the playwright/composer and James Monaghan, Asolo Rep Dramaturg and Literary Manager, and Celine Rosenthal, Asolo Rep Associate Artistic Director, who serves as the Director of the Ground Floor Series and is also directing all four musicals. After the four musicals have aired, the audience will be asked to vote for their favorite and the winner will receive a full staged reading at Asolo Rep.

To add to the fun, the Theatre is incorporating a Virtual Happy Hour into the presentation. One day prior to each performance, patrons will receive an email notice of the broadcast that includes a cocktail recipe specifically chosen to compliment the theme of that week's new musical. The cocktail recipe can also be found on Asolo Rep's Facebook page the day before the event.

Patrons wishing to vote for their favorite musical are required to register online through a link on Asolo Rep's website: www.asolorep.org. Following the last performance, registered patrons will be emailed a ballot to be filled out and submitted to the theatre within 48 hours. To qualify to vote, patrons must be registered, they must have viewed all four performances and they will only be able to vote once.

