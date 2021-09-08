Asian Burlesque Calamity Chang  & Thirsty Girl Present the 9th Annual NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL

Following the success of their previous sold out shows, Calamity Chang & Thirsty Girl bring the 9th installment of the annual Asian Burlesque Festival to Crystal Lake in Williamsburg on Thursday September 16th and to Chelseas's new City Winery on Friday September 17th, 2021.

The 9th Annual New York Asian Burlesque Festival is not only the biggest Asian burlesque event on the international calendar, it is the only one of it's kind, and brings the finest of Asian burlesque and cabaret artists from all over the world to New York City for a night of spectacular performance!

Join us at Williamsburg hotspot, Crystal Lake on Thursday September 16th for the opening party of The 9th Annual New York Asian Burlesque Festival, and mix and mingle with this year's cast and enjoy pop up performances by Evelyn Vinyl (Nashville), Bessie Snow (LA) and Miso Honey (Philly). Plus DJ Momotaro spins for the dance floor!

Don't miss The Main Event of The Asian Burlesque Festival, Friday September 17th at the beautiful new City Winery!

Hosted by festival co-producer, Calamity Chang (NYC), this stellar line up includes: Phoenix A'blaze (San Diego) Bessie Snow (LA), Cheeky Lane (NYC), Miso Honey (Philly), Damian Dragon (LA), Evelyn Vinyl (Nashville), Adam Rei Siegel (NYC), Lady Mabuhay (NYC), Jasmine Rice (NYC), & Agent Wednesday (NYC) !

Plus DJ Momotaro, Joy Vicious & Filthy Mari Chino.

City Winery

25 11th Ave (at 15th Street)

NY, NY 10011

Tickets $25-$75

7pm Doors, 8pm Show

www.citywinery.com

Crystal Lake

647 Grand Street

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Limited capacity!

Tickets $15

6pm doors, 7pm-10pm Party

@ www.asainburlesquefest.com