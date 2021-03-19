Ashley Park Joins Feature Film MR MALCOLM'S LIST

"Mean Girls" Broadway star Ashley Park has joined the cast of the upcoming feature film "Mr Malcolm's List" alongside Theo James and Zawe Ashton.

Previously announced cast members include Frieda Pinto, Ṣọpẹ́ Dirisu and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, according to Deadline.

Ashton plays Julia, a society lady jilted by London's most eligible bachelor Mr. Malcolm (Dirisu), when she fails to meet one of the items on his list of requirements for a bride. Feeling shunned and humiliated, she enlists her friend Selina (Pinto) to help her take revenge on Mr. Malcolm by tricking him into thinking he has found his perfect match.

Ashton takes over the role of Julia from Constance Wu. Park's role is currently undisclosed.

Ashley Park is best known to Broadway audiences as Gretchen Weiners from the original cast of "Mean Girls." She recently starred on "Emily in Paris," and she will also be seen in the upcoming series "Girls5Eva."