Ashley Park Has Some Inspiring Words Following the Cancellation of City Center's THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, New York City Center has cancelled its production of Thoroughly Modern Millie, due to the current health crisis.
The production was set to star Ashley Park, who released a heartfelt statement regarding the cancellation on Twitter.
"I have SUCH hope & faith that all that is being taken from us right now, is merely paving a way to birth new doors and opportunities for us all," she writes.
She goes on to say, "So let's all feel alllllll the feelings, acknowledge them and support each other through them. BUT THEN, how about we let every passing day not bring more hopelessness, but bring more yearning FIRE and DETERMINATION and EXCITEMENT for when we are past this."
Read her full sentiment below:
? Hi friends, the reality of this all feels deeply strange to swallow sometimes. So here's a thought from my heart to yours a??i??: https://t.co/VIgbztngaL pic.twitter.com/QJvm4a09Ob- Ashley Park (@ashleyparklady) March 30, 2020
