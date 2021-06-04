Artpark & Company Announces Artpark Works

This summer, Artpark will help to rebuild the workforce of Western New York by hiring artists and other cultural sector professionals with the launch of a new $200,000 program, Artpark Works, thanks to a $100,000 grant from The John R. Oishei Foundation and Keybank in collaboration with First Niagara Foundation, aided by previously contributed $100,000 from M&T Bank and Cullen Foundation in General Operating Support.

Arts and cultural workers in Western New York have been especially vulnerable to the pandemic. This program will support seasonal part time and full-time positions, with an emphasis on those most affected by Covid-19: workers in underserved populations, including Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.

The arts are a major engine of economic prosperity in Western New York and the United States. According to the 2017 Arts and Economic Prosperity study conducted by Americans for the Arts, the Western New York sector contributed $352 million in economic impact with $156 million in direct expenses, including engagement of 10,160 full-time employees (FTE). This shows that for every $1 of cultural sector expense, the economic impact is doubled. In a full year, Artpark contributes over $13 Million dollars to the local economy. This year, Artpark Works will support over 100 artists, technicians, and other cultural sector professionals with compensation for at least 131 weekly full-time equivalent hours. These jobs will support both new and existing arts programming, enhance the public park's experience for all and stimulate the local economy.

"The arts community has suffered devastating losses during the past 14 months," said Sonia Kozlova Clark, Artpark President. "This funding is a much-needed fuel igniting our economy, collective imagination, sense of belonging, joy and hope. We thank our funders for recognizing the need and the value of the professional cultural sector workers, the wisest investment a community can make."

"Artpark Works is a creative way to support individual artists who have been hit hard by the impact of COVID, while also offering strong programming for the community in Artpark's beautiful setting," said Lawrence H. Cook II, Senior Vice President of Programs for The John R. Oishei Foundation. "We are delighted to support this initiative, particularly as it is focused on underserved communities and people of color."

"We at KeyBank are committed to making Western New York a vibrant and inclusive region with opportunity for all. The arts are fundamental to economic development by fostering creativity and innovation," said Elizabeth Gurney, Executive Director of the KeyBank and First Niagara Foundations. "We are very pleased to support the work Artpark is doing to create jobs and provide opportunities that will further enhance our community."

During the pandemic, Artpark produced 81 events specifically adapted for social distancing serving close to 10,000 visitors. In a normal summer, Artpark presents and produces 150+ programs serving 150,000 visitors employing over 200 workers and dozens of independent artists and groups and delivering over $13 million dollars in economic benefit to the local community. This summer with the help of Artpark Works program Artpark looks forward to presenting a full season pf programs as restrictions ease.

Currently Available Positions at Artpark: Visual Art Residencies Curatorial Project Manager Performers and musicians for Artpark's Fairy House Festival, Strawberry Moon Festival, FREE Family Saturdays, New Music in the Park series and other established Artpark programs. Box Office Tellers Parking Toll Operators Concession Workers and more

Please inquire at artpark.net/artpark-works.html for more information on each position and updates for new positions coming shortly.