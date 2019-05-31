Art Battle Returns to New York, June 7

On Friday, June 7th, 2019, at Le Poisson Rouge [158 Bleecker St, Manhattan] twelve of the New York area's best artists will compete for a chance to enter this year's Art Battle International Tournament! Painting across three fast-paced rounds for audience votes, the crowd will circle the competitors in each round, and choose their favorite. After the final round only one Champion will remain!

These competitors are a mix of veteran professional artists and emerging talents who want to share their process and talent with a new audience. Featured artists include returning Champ Jaehoon Lee, who has been sharing their paintings "reflecting emotions, memories and dreams" with the eager Art Battle community since spring 2017, and first time battler Sean Carlson, who's unique creative style "utilizes the kinetic energy of [paint] splatters to bring a sense of motion" to naturalistic imagery. Art Battle invites culture enthusiasts, painters, art collectors, art party lovers, and the entire New York community to join the experience and vote for the next Art Battle Champion!

Art Battle has been sharing live painting competitions and incredible artistic performances with audiences since 2001. Today, across the country and around the globe, we celebrate live talent by turning a blank canvas into a work of art. New York is one of more than 100 cities on 6 continents. Art Battle boasts tens of thousands of competitors from Brooklyn to Bangladesh, São Paulo to San Francisco, and many more.





