Ariana Grande Has Received Multiple Film Offers Including SPACEBALLS Sequel Role

With Wicked: Part One now under her belt, Ariana Grande is only getting started with her film career. A profile in The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the superstar has received multiple offers for upcoming films, including Josh Gad's Spaceballs sequel. Though she has been offered for multiple projects, the Wicked star played coy about her actual involvement in any potential titles.

“Well, I can neither confirm nor deny..." Grande told the publication. She went on to explain her process for choosing projects and how she knows if something is right: “I just think it’s such an important thing to stay connected to that guttural creative thing in my heart and my chest that wants to give itself over to something that screams at me and says, ‘Oh, that’s a really cool challenge.’ I have a thing, and when it goes off, I know.”

In addition to the Spaceballs sequel, which was in the process of casting in January, she has also been offered roles in a disaster wedding comedy and a "female detective romp set in a Housewives-style reality show" which is thought to be the Jennifer Lawrence-led film written by playwrights Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley.

Though Wicked is her first major film role, Grande has said in recent interviews that she plans to pursue more acting and musical theater opportunities in the future, so audiences can expect her on the big screen again in the future. For Wicked, she has received universal priase and been nominated for several awards, including an Oscar.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Wicked: Part One is now available to watch at home.