Ariana DeBose In Talks To Lead EVITA At The London Palladium

Ariana DeBose revealed to Deadline that she is in talks to star as Eva Peron in Evita at the London Palladium.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita, directed by Jamie Lloyd, is coming to The London Palladium from June 14- September 6, 2025.

DeBose shared “if you’re going to do a revival of a property that is well known and well loved, it’s paramount to have a new vision, a new way in for today’s audiences.” She went on to say, “A lot is said about women from the male gaze. We should ask ourselves what expectations do we hold them to and what fables, tales and truths do we tell ourselves about who we believe them to be, and who are they actually?”

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary Evita returns to the West End, reimagined by the visionary award-winning director Jamie Lloyd. Featuring an iconic score including Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, Oh What A Circus, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, and the Oscar-winning You Must Love Me.

Fuelled by ambition and passion, Eva Perón rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A symbol of hope to many Argentines, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation’s heart and divided its soul.

Produced by Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals and The Jamie Lloyd Company by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Ltd.

Jamie Lloyd originally directed Evita at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre as part of their 2019 season.

About Evita

Evita is a musical with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. It concentrates on the life of Argentine political leader, activist and actress Eva Perón, the second wife of Argentine president Juan Perón. The story follows Evita's early life, rise to power, charity work, and death.

The musical began as a rock opera concept album released in 1976. Its success led to productions in London's West End in 1978, winning the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Musical at the 1978 Laurence Olivier Awards, and on Broadway a year later, where it was the first British musical to receive the Tony Award for Best Musical at the 34th Tony Awards.

Notably, the role of Eva Peron has been played by Elaine Paige, Patti LuPone, Nancy Opel, Elena Roger, Caroline Bowman and many more. Recently, West End concert was performed at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in July and August 2023, starring Auli'i Cravalho. The 1996 film adaptation of Evita was led by Madonna in the title role.