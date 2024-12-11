Jamie Lloyd Will Direct EVITA at the London Palladium in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita, directed by Jamie Lloyd, is coming to The London Palladium next year. The production runs 14 June - 6 September 2025, with press night on Friday 27 June.

Full cast and creativesare to be announced. Tickets to go on sale in 2025, dates to be announced. Sign up for priority booking here: www.evitathemusical.com

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Jamie Lloyd is also attached to Webber's next show, titled The Illusionist, which is eyeing a 2026 premiere. Exact production information has yet to be announced at this time. Lloyd also directed the current revival of Sunset Boulevard, now playing on Broadway starring Nicole Scherzinger.

Michael Harrison said, “It’s an honour to return to The London Palladium next summer, with my 14th production at the theatre. I’m even more delighted, alongside The Jamie Lloyd Company, to be presenting Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s glorious musical, Evita, and to be collaborating again with Jamie following Sunset Blvd.”

Jamie Lloyd said, “After an unforgettable experience on Sunset Blvd., we are excited to continue our collaboration with Andrew Lloyd Webber, and to take another look at Tim and Andrew’s musical masterpiece Evita. It is a great privilege to do so at the incredible London Palladium alongside Michael Harrison.”

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary Evita returns to the West End, reimagined by the visionary award-winning director Jamie Lloyd.

Featuring an iconic score including Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, Oh What A Circus, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, and the Oscar-winning You Must Love Me.

Fuelled by ambition and passion, Eva Perón rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A symbol of hope to many Argentines, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation’s heart and divided its soul.

Produced by Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals and The Jamie Lloyd Company by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Ltd.

Jamie Lloyd originally directed Evita at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre as part of their 2019 season.

About Evita

Evita is a musical with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. It concentrates on the life of Argentine political leader, activist and actress Eva Perón, the second wife of Argentine president Juan Perón. The story follows Evita's early life, rise to power, charity work, and death.

The musical began as a rock opera concept album released in 1976. Its success led to productions in London's West End in 1978, winning the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Musical at the 1978 Laurence Olivier Awards, and on Broadway a year later, where it was the first British musical to receive the Tony Award for Best Musical at the 34th Tony Awards.

Notably, the role of Eva Peron has been played by Elaine Paige, Patti LuPone, Nancy Opel, Elena Roger, Caroline Bowman and many more. Recently, West End concert was performed at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in July and August 2023, starring Auli'i Cravalho. The 1996 film adaptation of Evita was led by Madonna in the title role