Applications For The 2021 Creative Capital Award Are Now Open

Creative Capital is pleased to announce the opening of the application cycle for the 2021 Creative Capital Awards. Applying is free, open to all disciplines, and can be found here.

The Creative Capital Award provides up to $50,000 in project funding, supplemented by over $50,000 in additional career development services, for a total value of more than $100,000. Continuing its commitment to supporting groundbreaking work, this year's applications are open to all artistic disciplines. The award recipients will be chosen by a multidisciplinary panel composed of past awardees, expert curators, producers, editors, and other arts professionals in a thorough, multi-step review process.

Explore the full list of Creative Capital-supported artists here.

Creative Capital seeks to support exceptionally bold and groundbreaking work, and as such the selection process is extremely competitive. The Creative Capital Award is designed for artists' projects that require long-term support, and benefit not only from financial resources but ongoing access to counsel and development services; applicants should be in a position to utilize these benefits, and to be active participants in a nationwide network of practicing, mutually supportive peers and colleagues.

Applicants will be required to provide a short- and long-form description for their project, six works samples, and a preliminary budget, and answer a series of questions about their work and practice.

More information regarding the process, including advice from previous Award recipients and jurors, can be found here.

More information on the most recent Creative Capital Awards, announced earlier this year, is available here.





