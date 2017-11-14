Apples and Oranges Arts is Now Accepting Applications for Immersive Musical Theatre Development Program THEatre ACCELERATOR!

Apples and Oranges Arts is currently accepting applications for the Winter 2018 Phase I class of THEatre ACCELERATOR through December 15, 2017.

Applying the model that accelerates technology start-ups, THEatre ACCELERATOR treats storytellers as founders creating an opportunity to interact with experts in storytelling, production, distribution, and mentors in the business of show business, technology and finance.

Divided into virtual, residential and commercial units, the multi-phase program explores audience fit and market potential as they relate to, and inform, creative

development.

The first phase of the program runs January 22nd through February 2nd , focusing on identifying market potential and how data, trends and technology might inform creative development while exploring traditional structure, story and means of

distribution in new ways.

The program culminates in a live Shark-Tank- style pitch session where participants present their shows to theatre and tech industry veterans including artist/entrepreneur Randi Zuckerberg, producer/entrepreneur Frank Kavanaugh, entrepreneur Robert Diamond, private investor Jonathan Ledden and Broadway producers Tara Smith and Deborah Taylor Barerra.

Musical theatre writers, composers and lyricists with material in need of development and potential funding should visit http://www.nycoc.org/incubation/ for more information about THEatre ACCELERATOR or to submit an application. Apples and Oranges Arts underwrites Phase 1 of THEatre ACCELERATOR making it completely free to participants.

Applications available here.

Apples and Oranges Arts is dedicated to TAKING THE STARVING OUT OF ARTIST™ by educating, incubating and connecting emerging artists. Creating experiential learning opportunities to accelerate careers, in an industry prone to linear processes, Apples and Oranges Arts combines the fresh perspectives of experienced technologists with the insider knowledge of entertainment industry veterans. Leveraging new tools and technologies such as augmented and virtual reality, Apples and Oranges Arts strives to produce boundary-breaking work with daring artists. Applying models that accelerate Silicone Valley start-ups, programs like THEatre ACCELERATOR treat storytellers as founders providing opportunities to interact with experts in storytelling, production, distribution, and the business of show business. Apples and Oranges Arts links audiences and influencers to stories that unite and inspire humanity believing that diverse, invested communities are crucial to creating, sharing, and being part of the modern entertainment landscape.





Related Articles