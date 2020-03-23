Apple Offers Free Books and Audiobooks to U.S. Users

According to MacRumors, Apple Books is offering free books and audiobooks for a limited time.

The application sent out a push notification to its users in the U.S., saying "Enjoy a good book, on us. Explore free books, read-alongs for kids, cozy mysteries, and audiobooks for the whole family."

When users tap on the notification, they are brought to a Free Books page in the Apple Books app. The page features books and audiobooks that are now available for free. There is also a tab called "First in a Series, Free" which allows users to download the first book in a series at no cost.

It is unclear how long the promotion will last.

Read more on MacRumors.





