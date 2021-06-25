Anthony Ramos Releases New Album LOVE AND LIES

Anthony Ramos has released his sophomore album, Love and Lies, out today! He's also released a brand new music video for the album's track Lose My Mind, which you can watch below!

In celebration of the new album, Ramos tweeted out, 'Shout to everybody who made this possible. It takes a village' and sharing that the album has been two years in the making.

His debut album, The Good & the Bad, was released in 2019.

2 years in the making. 'LOVE AND LIES'. Straight to the ?! Shout out to everybody who made this possible. It takes a village. I love y'all. Now let's get it 2 number 1. https://t.co/iy3arcBPIk pic.twitter.com/C6vtZ8Uh85 - Anthony Ramos (@ARamosofficial) June 25, 2021

Listen to the full album on Spotify below!

Ramos made his Broadway debut in Hamilton in 2015.

In addition to his stage roles, Ramos has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. He can also be seen in Legendary's "Godzilla: King of Monsters" and in the 2020 DreamWorks Animation film "Trolls World Tour" as techno ruler King Trollex. He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It."

Ramos is also fresh off the premiere of the In The Heights film, in which he played the role of Usnavi.

Check out the Lose My Mind music video below!