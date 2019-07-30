Annie Golden, Isabelle McCalla & More Will Perform this Week at Broadway in Bryant Park

Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Broadway in Bryant Park returns this summer for its 20th year! 106.7 LITE FM's popular series will bring the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway together for FREE performances, for six consecutive weeks, continuing this Thursday, August 1 to Thursday, August 15. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday, beginning July 11 through August 15, with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage.

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

This week's performances will feature the casts of Broadway Bounty Hunter (Annie Golden, Omar Garibay, Badia Farha, Jasmine Forsberg, Emily Borromeo, Christina Sajous, Jared Josephs); Rock of Ages (CJ Eldred, Kirsten Scott, PJ Griffiths, Tiffany Engen, Matt Ban, Justin Colombo, Dane Biren, Kevin Raponey, Mikey Mahany, Autumn Guzzardi, Katie Webber, Ashley Matthews, Leah Read); The Cher Show (Dee Roscioli, Aléna Watters, Michael Tacconi); The Prom (Isabelle McCalla, Gabi Campo, Courtney Balan, Jerusha Cavazos, Shelby Finnie, Fernell Hogan, Joomin Hwang, Becca Lee, Nick Eibler, Drew Redington, Jack Sippel, Teddy Toye, Brittany Conigatti).

Check out the full summer schedule here and be sure to check back weekly as BroadwayWorld brings you photos and video from each week's festivities!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You