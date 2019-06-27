BE MORE CHILL, OKLAHOMA!, BEETLEJUICE, and More Set For Broadway In Bryant Park

Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Broadway in Bryant Park will return this summer for its 20th year! 106.7 LITE FM's popular series will bring the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway together for FREE performances, for six consecutive weeks, from Thursday, July 11 to Thursday, August 15. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday, beginning July 11 through August 15, with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage.

"It is incredible to be returning for our 20th year with an all-star line-up of Broadway and Off-Broadway shows," said Chris Conley, Program Director of 106.7 LITE FM. "It is because of our listeners and New Yorkers' love of the theater that we are able to bring back this celebrated summer series and launch the exciting new iHeartRadio Broadway channel. We give our listeners what they want...and all that jazz!"

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

Check out the full summer schedule below and e sure to check back weekly as BroadwayWorld brings you photos and video from each week's festivities!

The 2019 Broadway in Bryant Park schedule:

July 11

106.7 LITE FM Host: Delilah

Co-Host(s): The Play That Goes Wrong

"Be More Chill"

"King Kong"

"Stomp"

"Wicked"

July 18

106.7 LITE FM Host: Cubby and Christine

"Beetlejuice"

"Chicago"

"Come From Away"

"Jersey Boys"

"Waitress"

July 25

106.7 LITE FM Host: Delilah

Disney on Broadway Takeover

"Aladdin"

"Frozen"

"The Lion King"

August 1

106.7 LITE FM Host: Helen Little

Co-Host: TBD

"Broadway Bounty Hunter"

"Rock of Ages"

"The Cher Show"

"The Prom"

August 8

106.7 LITE FM Host: Rich Kaminski

Co-Host(s): Catherine Russell of Perfect Crime

"A Musical About Star Wars"

"Beautiful"

"Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!"

"Pretty Woman"

August 15

106.7 LITE FM Host: Victor Sosa

Co-Host(s): TBD

"Frankenstein"

"Mean Girls"

"The Phantom of the Opera"

"Tootsie"

For details, schedule updates and a chance to win free Broadway tickets, fans can listen to 106.7 LITE FM via the station's website, www.litefm.com, as well as on iHeartRadio.





