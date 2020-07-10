Ann Hampton Callaway, L Morgan Lee and Billy Stritch Join NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS

Ann Hampton Callaway (platinum-selling singer/songwriter), L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), and Billy Stritch (Grammy Award-winning songwriter and vocalist) have joined the roster for the eighth annual "Night of A Thousand Judys." The annual Pride concert to benefit The Ali Forney Center, written and hosted by Justin Sayre, will be presented as a streaming online event on Tuesday, July 14 at 8:00 PM Eastern. They will join previously-announced performers Lena Hall (Tony winner for Hedwig), Natalie Douglas (12x MAC Winner), Eva Noblezada (Hadestown), Nathan Lee Graham (Zoolander, "LA to Vegas"), Adam Pascal (Rent), Beth Malone (Fun Home), Alice Ripley (Next to Normal), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Ann Harada (Avenue Q), T. Oliver Reid (Hadestown), Jessica Vosk (Wicked), Spencer Day (#1 Billboard artist), and Bright Light Bright Light (Elton John, Cher). The Ali Forney Center is the nation's largest agency dedicated to helping LGBTQ homeless youth. Watch the concert, which will be available online for a month after the show, and donate to the cause at ThousandJudys.com.

"Night of a Thousand Judys" will honor the iconic Judy Garland with tributes and songs from her legendary career as movie star, recording artist and stage performer. The virtual event is written and hosted by Justin Sayre, featuring Tracy Stark as music director. "Night of a Thousand Judys" is produced by Dan Fortune and Adam J. Rosen, with Dan Fortune serving as executive producer.

"We are in a historical moment," says Justin. "A moment when people too long unheard, undervalued and underrepresented are demanding justice. We are speaking out for justice, and while our ire and our disgust at the abuses of the police is reaching a fevered pitch, we must remember that the fight for justice is a fight on multiple fronts. We must never forget that in New York, homeless LGBTQ youth are deeply at risk, and many of these brave young people are people of color. We are here to support this community at risk."

The first seven sold-out annual concerts featured the talents of R&B legends Martha Wash and Sarah Dash; jazz vocalists Madeleine Peyroux, Cyrille Aimée, and Jane Monheit; singer/songwriters Nellie McKay and Erin McKeown; Broadway divas Carolee Carmello, Liz Callaway, and Tonya Pinkins; leading men Howard McGillin, Daniel Reichard, and Telly Leung; downtown stars Justin Vivian Bond, Bridget Everett, and Lady Rizo; nightlife fixtures Karen Mason, Maude Maggart and Karen Akers; and New York personalities Michael Musto, Austin Scarlett, and Frank DeCaro, among many others.

The Ali Forney Center is the nation's largest and most comprehensive agency dedicated to LGBTQ homeless youths-assisting nearly 1,400 youths per year through a 24-hour Drop-In Center which provides over 65,000 meals annually, medical and mental health services through an on-site clinic, and a scattered site housing program. AFC's goal is to provide them with the support and services they need to escape the streets and begin to live healthy and independent lives.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You