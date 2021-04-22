Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER
Andrew Lloyd Webber Records SYMPHONIC SUITES Album at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane

The album will feature newly orchestrated suites from Webber's musicals Evita, The Phantom of the Opera, and Sunset Boulevard.

Apr. 22, 2021  
Andrew Lloyd Webber came to the Theatre Royal Drury Lane to record a new album with an 81-piece orchestra last week, Sky News reports.

This marks the first time in more than two years that the London venue has been used for live music, after undergoing a £60 million restoration.

The album, titled Symphonic Suites, will feature newly orchestrated suites from Webber's musicals Evita, The Phantom of the Opera, and Sunset Boulevard. The orchestra was conducted by Simon Lee.

"For over a year now, we have lived without the joy of live music," Webber said. "To bring an 81-piece orchestra into the new Theatre Royal Drury Lane for this first performance on the biggest stage in London feels like a momentous step forward."

"As we fight to bring performers back to work and theatres back to life, I hope that this album might now take on a new meaning: the music which represents the triumphant and hopeful return of live music, theatre and entertainment across the world."

Read more on Sky News.

Andrew Lloyd Webber: Symphonic Suites will be released in June on Decca Records. More information will be announced at a later date.


