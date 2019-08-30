Andrea McArdle & Donna McKechnie Pay Tribute To Stephen Sondheim and Marvin Hamlisch At Feinstein's/54 Below

Encore by popular demand! Andrea McArdle and Donna McKechnie, two of Broadway's most endearing leading ladies, who starred in two of Broadway's most iconic shows (Annie and A Chorus Line) bring their ever vibrant talent and personal connection to this celebration of two of America's most beloved musical theatre composers: Stephen Sondheim and Marvin Hamlisch.

Opening with Sondheim's "Another Hundred People" from Company, Andrea and Donna take the audience on a musical journey as they share personal stories and this collection of wonderful songs, finally looking back on the life they have chosen with Hamlisch's "What I Did For Love" from A Chorus Line.

Other shows represented in this evening include A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum, Follies, A Little Night Music, and They're Playing Our Song. Also expect songs from films including The Way We Were, Ice Castles, and The Entertainer. It will be a night of legendary songs performed by these favorite Broadway leading ladies who were there!

$50-$60 cover charge. $85 VIP seating. $100 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.





