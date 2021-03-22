Ana Villafañe Joins Final Season of YOUNGER, Premiering April 15

Click Here for More Articles on Younger

Deadline is reporting that On Your Feet! star Ana Villafañe has joined the seventh and final season of the hit television series Younger, starring two-time Tony Award-winner Sutton Foster.

Villafañe will join the series in the recurring role of KT, Type A music manager to a needy and highly busy pop star called Floaty V.

Spending much of her time juggling two phones and the endless needs of her client, KT's priorities shift to her own personal life when Floaty heads to Inkburg for a new tattoo.

The seventh and final season of "Younger," starring Sutton Foster, will officially premiere on April 15 on Paramount Plus!

From the prolific creator of "Sex and the City" and "Beverly Hills, 90210," "Younger" stars two-time Tony® winner Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis. "Younger" follows Liza Miller (Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing-while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job.