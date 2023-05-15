An Evening With Alexander Rodnyansky is Coming to Peter Jay Sharp Theatre This Summer

Experience an evening with Alexander Rodnyansky on Sunday, June 18th, 2023 at 7pm at the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre.

Alexander Rodnyansky, the Academy-Award winning film producer, was born in Kyiv and began his career as a documentarian, before becoming the driving force behind some of the key films and filmmakers on the post-Soviet cinematic landscape. Rodnyansky's credits include "East-West", Aleksandr Sokurov's The Sun, as well as Andrey Zvyagintsev's award winning films "Elena" "Leviathan" and "Loveless." Rodnyansky spoke out vehemently against Russian aggression in Ukraine, becoming one of the first people to get branded with the infamous status of "InoAgent." Since the first day of the war, Rodnyansky has journaled his thoughts about the Russian regime to an online audience, while located in war-besieged Kyiv. Rodnyansky's unwavering voice resonates with millions of people across the world, helping galvanize the global cultural response to the war.

During this special evening with New York audiences, Rodnyansky will answer questions, discuss his activist efforts and preview his latest film, "Mama I'm Home" which tells the story of a mother searching for her son, after being told he was killed as a mercenary soldier in Syria.

For more information visit: https://www.symphonyspace.org/events/vp-in-conversation-with-alexander-rodnyansky