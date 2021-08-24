American Classical Orchestra Offers Free Concert At Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park

The American Classical Orchestra, New York City's foremost period instrument orchestra, opens its 2021-22 season with a free concert at Lincoln Center 's Damrosch Park on Wednesday, September 22 at 7 pm.

The event marks the joyous Reunion of the ACO's musicians, audience, and patrons with the Orchestra's first major concert in seventeen months.

The program of popular Baroque music includes Vivaldi's "Summer" and Handel's Music for the Royal Fireworks with 2020 Avery Fisher Career Grant winner, violinist Rachell Ellen Wong, the only Baroque artist in the prestigious program's history. Acclaimed for both historical and modern violin performance, Wong has been praised as an "artist to watch and seek out" by Early Music America.

Tickets are free and walk ups are available, but reservations are strongly encouraged to guarantee entry. Tickets can be reserved at aconyc.org. Concertgoers will need to comply with the Lincoln Center's visitor guidelines, which can be found here.