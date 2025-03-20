American Ballet Theatre 2025 Summer Season Tickets On Sale In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets for American Ballet Theatre's 2025 Summer season at the Metropolitan Opera House go on sale Monday, April 7 at 12:00 P.M. Celebrating ABT's 85th anniversary, the six-week Summer season runs June 10 – July 19.

The Summer season will feature Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon's The Winter's Tale and will see the return of Wayne McGregor's Woolf Works, as well as Giselle, Sylvia, and two weeks of Kevin McKenzie's Swan Lake, which celebrates its 25th year in 2025.

Principal Dancers for the 2025 Summer season include Joo Won Ahn, Aran Bell, Isabella Boylston, Skylar Brandt, Daniel Camargo, Herman Cornejo, Thomas Forster, Isaac Hernández, Catherine Hurlin, Chloe Misseldine, Gillian Murphy, Calvin Royal III, Hee Seo, Christine Shevchenko, Cory Stearns, Devon Teuscher, Cassandra Trenary, James Whiteside, and Roman Zhurbin.

Reece Clarke, principal dancer with The Royal Ballet, and Olga Smirnova, principal dancer with Dutch National Ballet, will join ABT as Guest Artists during the Summer season.

American Ballet Theatre's New York Premiere: The Winter's Tale

American Ballet Theatre's New York Premiere of Christopher Wheeldon's The Winter's Tale will open on Tuesday evening, July 1 at 7:30 P.M. led by Aran Bell (Leontes), Devon Teuscher (Hermione), Catherine Hurlin (Perdita), Carlos Gonzalez (Florizel), Cory Stearns (Polixenes), and Christine Shevchenko (Paulina). Considered a modern ballet classic, The Winter's Tale follows a marriage through jealousy, heartbreak, remorse, and redemption. The Winter's Tale received its World Premiere by The Royal Ballet, co-commissioned by the National Ballet of Canada, on April 10, 2014, at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, London. The award-winning production, featuring music by Joby Talbot, sets and costumes by Bob Crowley, lighting by Natasha Katz, projections by Daniel Brodie, and silk effects by Basil Twist, will receive its Company Premiere by American Ballet Theatre on April 3, 2025, at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California. At the Metropolitan Opera House, the ballet will be given seven performances through Saturday, July 5.

Full-Length Productions

The first week of the 2025 season will feature eight performances of Kevin McKenzie's Swan Lake, celebrating 25 years since its World Premiere. Opening night on Tuesday, June 10 at 7:30 P.M. will be led by Isabella Boylston as Odette/Odile and Daniel Camargo as Prince Siegfried. Swan Lake will return for eight performances in the sixth week of ABT's Summer season. Gillian Murphy will give her ABT farewell performance in the ballet on Friday evening, July 18. Set to music by Peter Ilyitch Tchaikovsky, Swan Lake is choreographed by Kevin McKenzie after Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov and features scenery and costumes by Zack Brown and lighting by Duane Schuler.

Wayne McGregor's Woolf Works will return for five performances beginning Tuesday, June 17 at 7:30 P.M., led by Devon Teuscher and James Whiteside. Woolf Works features choreography by Wayne McGregor and music by Max Richter; with set design by Ciguë (“I now, I then”), We Not I (“Becomings”), and Wayne McGregor (“Tuesday”); costume design by Moritz Junge; lighting design by Lucy Carter; film design by Ravi Deepres; make-up design by Kabuki; and dramaturgy by Uzma Hameed. Woolf Works received its ABT Premiere on April 11, 2024, at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California.

From June 21 through June 28, ABT will offer 10 performances of Giselle with the opening matinee performance on Saturday, June 21 at 2:00 P.M. being led by Christine Shevchenko as Giselle and Calvin Royal III as Albrecht. Guest Artist Olga Smirnova will dance the role of Giselle on Saturday evening, June 21, opposite Daniel Camargo as Albrecht. Staged by Kevin McKenzie with choreography after Jean Coralli, Jules Perrot, and Marius Petipa, Giselle is set to music by Adolphe Adam, orchestrated by John Lanchbery, with scenery by Gianni Quaranta, costumes by Anna Anni, and lighting by Jennifer Tipton. The current staging is by McKenzie, using the Quaranta and Anni designs.

Sylvia will return to American Ballet Theatre for seven performances beginning Tuesday, July 8 at 7:30 P.M., led by Catherine Hurlin as Sylvia and Isaac Hernández as Aminta. Guest Artist Reece Clarke will make his ABT debut as Aminta, dancing the role opposite Christine Shevchenko as Sylvia at the matinee on Wednesday, July 9, and the evening performance on Saturday, July 12. With choreography by Frederick Ashton and music by Léo Delibes, Sylvia is set in mythical Greece and tells the story of the chaste nymph Sylvia who is united by the deity Eros with the lovelorn shepherd Aminta. Sylvia features scenery and costumes by Christopher and Robin Ironside, with additional designs by Peter Farmer, and lighting by Mark Jonathan. This production received its revival premiere by The Royal Ballet on November 4, 2004, at The Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, London. American Ballet Theatre presented the United States Revival Premiere on June 3, 2005. The full-length Sylvia was last performed by ABT in 2016. Sylvia is performed by arrangement with The Frederick Ashton Foundation and is part of the Ashton Worldwide 2024–2028 festival.

ABTKids

ABTKids, American Ballet Theatre's annual one-hour introduction to ballet for families, is scheduled for Saturday, June 14 at 11:00 A.M., hosted by Principal Dancer Misty Copeland. ASL interpretation will be provided. A limited number of $175 VIP tickets are available for purchase that include premium seating, a souvenir gift bag, and a post-performance meet-and-greet with an ABT dancer. All other tickets for the ABTKids performance are $25-$40.

The 2025 Summer season will also include an ABTKids Pre-Performance Workshop at the Metropolitan Opera House. Young fans will have the opportunity to participate in an hour of hands-on activities, designed as an introduction to the works they will see on the Met stage. The workshop will take place at 9:15 A.M. before the ABTKids performance on Saturday, June 14. Workshop tickets are $20 and require a corresponding performance ticket. For more information, visit abt.org/ABTKids.

2025 Summer Season Celebratory Evenings

American Ballet Theatre will celebrate many milestones during the 2025 Summer season through a series of post-performance toasts. Admission is extended to that evening's ticketholders with the purchase of an additional reception ticket for $98. For more information, visit abt.org/SummerEvents.

Tuesday, June 10: Celebrating ABT's 85th Anniversary and the 25th Anniversary of Kevin McKenzie's Swan Lake

Friday, June 20: Pride Night

Friday, June 27: Celebrating 20 Years with Hee Seo and Cory Stearns

Tuesday, July 1: ABT's New York Premiere of Christopher Wheeldon's The Winter's Tale

Friday, July 11: Honoring ABT's Corps de Ballet

Friday, July 18 Gillian Murphy's Swan Song

ABT Masters Series

Three ABT Masters Series programs will take place during the 2025 Summer season. Designed for

adults ages 20 years or older with beginner to advanced-beginner ballet experience, the day begins at ABT's 890 Broadway studios for body conditioning, ballet technique, and a 90-minute repertoire workshop. That evening, participants will attend a pre-show talk before watching the corresponding ABT performance at the Metropolitan Opera House. All workshops, classes, and meet the artist talks are led by ABT Artistic staff members, ABT Training faculty, or notable ABT alumni. The upcoming Summer series will feature Stella Abrera, Kathryn Boren, Yan Chen, John Gardner, Paloma Herrera, Kevin McKenzie, Amanda McKerrow, Rubén Martín, Gillian Murphy, Ethan Stiefel, Cassandra Trenary, and Leann Underwood. The daylong experience can be purchased for $350 and will run on Saturday, June 21 (Giselle); Saturday, July 12 (Sylvia); and Saturday, July 19 (Swan Lake). For more information, visit abt.org/ABT-Masters-Series.

Single Tickets

Single tickets for American Ballet Theatre's 2025 Summer season at the Metropolitan Opera House will be on sale beginning Monday, April 7 at 12:00 P.M. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 212-362-6000, in person at the Met Box Office, or online at ABT's website. Tickets start at $30. The Metropolitan Opera House is located on Broadway between 64th and 65th streets in New York City.

Ticket holders for the 2025 Summer season at the Metropolitan Opera House may exchange tickets up until noon the day of the performance at no charge, minus any difference in the ticket price. We regret that there are no refunds or cancellations.

Discounted Tickets and Student Ticket Policy

American Ballet Theatre offers $12-$30 advance tickets and day of rush tickets for any full-time undergraduate or graduate student. A valid student ID is required. Tickets are subject to availability and require advance registration on the Met website. Limit two tickets per person, per performance.

American Ballet Theatre offers $35 orchestra day-of rush tickets to the general public for all performances. Two tickets may be purchased for one performance every seven days. Tickets are subject to availability and require advance registration on the Met website.

American Ballet Theatre offers theatergoers under 30 years old $30 advance tickets to select performances. A limited number of tickets are available. Tickets are subject to availability and require an ID for pick up. Limit two tickets per person, per performance.