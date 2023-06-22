Amber Ivey's New Book AI... MEETS... AI: An Exciting Tale Of Connection And Adventure Out Now

Released on June 15, this captivating narrative introduces young readers to the fascinating world of Artificial Intelligence.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

Amber Ivey's New Book AI... MEETS... AI: An Exciting Tale Of Connection And Adventure Out Now

Amber Ivey's New Book AI... MEETS... AI: An Exciting Tale Of Connection And Adventure Out Now

Amber Ivey, a first-time author and esteemed professional in data, technology, public policy, and law, is thrilled to announce the release of her debut children's book, "AI... Meets... AI: An Exciting Tale of Connection and Adventure." Released on June 15, this captivating narrative introduces young readers to the fascinating world of Artificial Intelligence (AI), set against the vibrant backdrop of Baltimore City.

"With 'AI... Meets... AI', my vision was to demystify the world of Artificial Intelligence for our young readers," commented the author. "In an era where AI intertwines with every facet of their lives, it's essential they don't perceive it as a complex, inaccessible domain. My book paints a picture of AI that's exciting, adventurous, and, most importantly, an ally. It's a tale of connection and adventure, designed to inspire a generation ready to step into a future where they don't just adapt to AI but shape it to make their dreams come true."

In "AI... Meets... AI," Amber Ivey skillfully weaves a compelling story that invites children to embrace endless possibilities for their future. Against the backdrop of Baltimore's contrasting landscapes, where leading-edge universities with robust robotics programs coexist with areas marked by stark disparities, the book sparks curiosity and empowers young readers to envision themselves as active contributors in a technology-driven world.

The book has already made a significant impact, securing the top spot in Amazon's new releases for Children's Computer Hardware and Robotics Books. With its blend of imagination, adventure, and thought-provoking storytelling, "AI... Meets... AI" brings the wonders of AI to life, fostering curiosity and inspiring children to take an active role in shaping the future.

Amber Ivey has announced a special promotion to reach as many young readers as possible. From June 23 to June 26, "AI... Meets... AI" will be available for free on Kindle, enabling the story and its empowering message to touch the hearts and minds of children far and wide.

The early response from families has been remarkably positive.

A recent five-star review said, "AI Meets AI" is a remarkable addition to the world of artificial intelligence literature, appealing to young readers by blending technology and human narrative. With its dedication to family, this book reminds children that behind every technological advancement lies a human story, fostering curiosity and a love for learning and inspiring them to explore the world of AI and technology further.

Put this extraordinary tale on your bookshelf today, and embark on a captivating journey that sparks imagination, empathy, and responsibility in your child. "AI... Meets... AI" is not just a book; it's a gateway to a world of discovery and shared learning, igniting a lifelong love for reading and learning."



