Amber Ardolino WIll Join the Cast of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE as 'Marcia Murphy' Next Year

She begins performances on January 2, 2024.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE M Photo 1 Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL & More
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Photo 2 Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/26/23 Photo 3 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/26/23
Meet the Cast of APPROPRIATE, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight! Photo 4 Meet the Cast of APPROPRIATE, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!

A Beautiful Noise Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $87
Cast
Photos
Videos
A Beautiful Noise

Amber Ardolino is joining the cast of A Beautiful Noise next year! Ardolino will play ‘Marcia Murphey’ on Broadway in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical starting Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Ardolino is one of Broadway’s most in-demand, rising young talents having amazed audiences in shows such as Moulin Rouge, Hamilton, Funny Girl, and Back to the Future. A Beautiful Noise will mark her debut as a principal on Broadway.

As previously announced, Robyn Hurder will play her final performance as Marcia Murphey on Sunday, December 17.

The cast of A Beautiful Noise also features “American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani as ‘Neil Diamond – Then,’ Tony Award® and Drama Desk Award® nominee Mark Jacoby as ‘Neil Diamond – Now,’ and Shirine Babb as ‘Doctor.’ They are joined by Jessie Fisher as ‘Jaye Posner;’ Michael McCormick as ‘Fred Weintraub/Tommy O’Rourke;’ Tom Alan Robbins as ‘Bert Berns/Kieve Diamond’; and Bri Sudia as ‘Ellie Greenwich/Rose Diamond.’

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari (standby for ‘Neil Diamond – Now’), Jordan Dobson (swing), Ninako Donville (swing), Paige Faure (ensemble), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Samantha Gershman (swing), Becky Gulsvig (standby for ‘Ellie Greenwich/Jaye Posner/Marcia Murphey/Rose Diamond’), Jess LeProtto (ensemble), Tatiana Lofton (ensemble), Aaron James McKenzie (ensemble), Mary Page Nance (ensemble), Robert Pendilla (swing), Max Sangerman (ensemble), Aveena Sawyer (ensemble), Deandre Sevon (ensemble), Vanessa Sierra (ensemble), and Sean Watkinson (swing).

A Beautiful Noise includes a score of Diamond’s most beloved songs, a book which four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten (I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything) distilled from hundreds of hours of conversations between himself and the legendary singer-songwriter, direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award® winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Sweeney Todd).

The design team for A Beautiful Noise features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production has music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Bonnie Panson (production supervisor), Jamie Harrison (illusion consultant), Kathy Fabian (properties designer), Jim Carnahan, CSA (casting), and Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals (general manager).

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There’s only one way Diamond wanted to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.

Throughout his phenomenal and wide-ranging career, Neil Diamond has performed at sold-out stadiums and arenas around the world, dominated the charts for more than five decades, sold over 130 million albums worldwide and achieved record sales.

A Grammy Award-winning artist, Diamond is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has been presented with the Johnny Mercer Award, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, three of the highest honors bestowed on songwriters and artists. He has also been the recipient of the NARAS Music Cares Person of The Year Award and the prestigious Kennedy Center Award for his contributions to American culture.

His music has earned him a multi-generational fanbase and he is a believer of the healing power of music. Through his charitable foundation, he has supported many causes close to his heart.

A Beautiful Noise is produced by Ken Davenport, Bob Gaudio, Sandi Moran, Hunter Arnold, Scott Abrams, Marco Santarelli, Jonathan and Rae Corr, Adam Riemer, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, Ron Kastner, Rob Kolson, Valli Family Group, Caiola Productions, Paul Dainty AM, Gaudio Family Group, Joseph J. Grano Jr., Starlight Theatre, Roy Putrino, James L. Nederlander, Tricia Blake, Mark E. Jacobs, Universal Music Group Theatrical, Deborah Green, Patty Baker, Sheri and Les Biller, H. Richard Hopper, Sharon Karmazin, NETworks Presentations, Matthew Salloway, BB Investments LLC, Universal Theatrical Group, Witz End Productions, Theatre Producers of Color, and Ryan Conway.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, produced by Bob Gaudio and released by UMe, is available now as a CD and to stream on all major platforms. To order the album or stream it, please visit: www.abeautifulnoise.lnk.to/originalcastalbumpr

About Amber Ardolino

Last seen as Linda McFly in the original Broadway cast of Back to the Future. Previous Broadway credits include: Funny Girl, Moulin Rouge, Hamilton, and Head Over Heels. Formerly seen in Vegas starring as Sherrie in Rock of Ages. Film and television credits: “Law & Order,” In The Heights, “Fosse/Verdon.” Endless love to her family and everyone who got her here. This one is for her pap. @ambernicoleardolino.

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Photo
Video: Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

In this video, watch as Ben breaks down Steven Hoggett's choreography for Broadway's A Beautiful Noise with the help of dance captains Jess LeProtto and Robert Pendilla. Can you keep up?

2
Video: Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as Neil Diamond - Then in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Photo
Video: Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

 “American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani is currently starring Broadway as Neil Diamond – Then in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical at the Broadhurst Theatre. Get a first look at footage!

3
Photos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Sings Carols For A Cure Photo
Photos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Sings Carols For A Cure

The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it. Cast members from A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical came to record the classis Holly Holy written by Neil Diamond.  Sonny Paladino was the Musical Director of this recording. See photos from inside the studio!

4
Video: Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS Photo
Video: Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS

Watch Nick Fradiani and the cast of A Beautiful Noise perform 'Brother Love's Travelling Salvation Show,' 'Coming to America' and 'Sweet Caroline' on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Beautiful Noise Unisex So Good Hoodie Beautiful Noise Unisex So Good Hoodie
Beautiful Noise Program Book Beautiful Noise Program Book
Beautiful Noise Sweet Caroline Pin Beautiful Noise Sweet Caroline Pin
Beautiful Noise On The Rocks Tumbler Beautiful Noise On The Rocks Tumbler

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 5th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 5th, 2023
Review Roundup: WALK ON THROUGH: CONFESSIONS OF A MUSEUM NOVICE Opens At MCC TheaterReview Roundup: WALK ON THROUGH: CONFESSIONS OF A MUSEUM NOVICE Opens At MCC Theater
Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to BroadwayAlicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway
Video: Lance Bass Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as Special GuestVideo: Lance Bass Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as Special Guest

Videos

Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo Video
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
WICKED

Recommended For You