Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre To Host 2026 Winter Intensive

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has announced its 2026 Winter Intensive, running January 2-5, 2026. Tickets for a one-day drop-in workshop are $110, and tickets for the whole weekend of classes $550. All events take place at Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio, 412 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10013. Classes include Modern, Ballet, and Jazz Technique, Conditioning, Yoga, Improvisation, Company Repertory, and Creative/Choreography.

The Winter Intensive will immerse young dancers in a variety of technique classes, company repertory, and a creative process in which participants collaborate to create a new modern dance piece. The program culminates in an end-of-week showing, showcasing the dancers' growth and artistry. In addition to studio training, lunch-time sessions provide valuable coaching in nutrition, cross-training, audition preparation, and more, equipping dancers with the tools they need for a sustainable and successful career.

Schedule

Friday, January 2, 2026

9-9:50 a.m. | Conditioning

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. | Technique Class - ASDT Company Class

1 - 2:20 p.m. | Improvisation

2:30 - 4 p.m. | Choreography

Saturday, January 3, 2026

9-9:50 a.m. | Yoga

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. | Technique Class - ASDT Company Class

1 - 2:20 p.m. | Composition

2:30 - 4 p.m. | Choreography

Sunday, January 4, 2026

9-9:50 a.m. | Conditioning

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. | Technique Class - ASDT Company Class

1 - 1:45 p.m. | Lecture

2 - 4 p.m. | Choreography

Monday, January 5, 2026

9-9:50 a.m. | Yoga

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. | Technique Class - ASDT Company Class

1 - 2:20 p.m. | Rehearsal

2:30 - 4 p.m. | Culminating Performance

About Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/ Notes in Motion

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes in Motion presents dynamic dance theatre productions that activate emotional expression. Through an interplay of athletic and articulate motion, we present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul. Our education program, Notes in Motion, brings inclusive dance programs to the NYC Public Schools in styles including modern, ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, Latin, African, and more. Programs are united by our singular approach to dance education, The Movement Exchange Method, which combines technical instruction with creative skill-building and collaborative learning. We aim to provide access to the art form of dance to inspire the next generation of dance appreciators.