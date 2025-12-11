Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Awarded $25,000 By The New York State Council On The Arts

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has received a grant award totaling $25,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the arts and culture sector. Through New York State's continued investment in arts and culture, NYSCA has awarded $80.9 million in FY 2026 to arts and culture nonprofits across all 10 regions and a historic number of artists.

"New York's arts and culture sector is a cornerstone of the state's identity, and we're making bold investments to ensure it remains strong," Governor Hochul said. "These grants will lift up artists and organizations in every region, fueling local economies and expanding access to the arts. Congratulations to all the grantees - your talent and dedication help power New York's future."

New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director Erika Mallin said, "During these challenging times, the New York State Council on the Arts has been a stalwart and innovative funder. These grants will serve artists and organizations in every region and county, fueling our economy and serving our communities. We know this support isn't just an investment in the arts; it's an investment in New York's future. Congratulations to Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre and thank you for your perseverance, your creativity, and your tireless service to New York State."

New York State Council on the Arts Chair Patrick Willingham said, "With the unwavering support of Governor Hochul and our Legislature, the Council is proud to congratulate this year's grantees, whose collective efforts strengthen and benefit us all. I also want to recognize the work of NYSCA's panelists, staff, and the entire Council, whose dedication has ensured that this critical support will reach every corner of New York State."