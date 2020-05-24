Amanda Kloots Shares Nick Cordero is 'Day By Day, Hour By Hour' Getting Better

Amanda Kloots has shared another update on the health journey of her husband, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero.

Last week, Cordero woke up from a coma due to complications from coronavirus, which resulted in the amputation of his leg. Kloots now said that Cordero is "slowly recovering."

"It's been a tough week," Kloots said. "Nick suffered from some new lung infection in his lungs earlier this week and since then he's been slowly recovering, which is great. Day by day, hour by hour, he's getting better. He is slowly getting back to where he was before this infection came about."

"We're just hoping he can come off of some of his medications and settings on machines can come down and right now we're just looking for slow, steady, small wins to keep him resting and recovering."

A GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, has now raised over $525,000. If you can donate, please do so here.

Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).

